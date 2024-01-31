Victor Wembanyama currently ranks 4th on NBA’s top-selling jerseys list

Fans line up to purchase San Antonio Spurs jerseys and T-shirts featuring Victor Wembanyama, the team's first-round pick in the NBA basketball draft, following a watch party at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama hasn’t improved the team’s overall win-loss record as much as he may have liked this year, but off the court, he certainly is helping the Silver and Black’s jersey sales.

The 7-foot-4 inch French phenom presently ranks No. 4 on the NBA’s top-selling jerseys list, based on the NBAStore.com sales from the first half of the 2023-24 season. His ranking is the highest on the most popular jersey list for a rookie since the Celtics’ Kristaps Porziņģis in the 2015-16 season, according to NBA.com.

Wemby comes in only behind notable all-stars Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. The No. 2 ranking for Tatum is his personal highest ranking on the most popular jersey list.

The NBA says as a result, the San Antonio Spurs rank No. 9 as a team in top-selling NBA merchandise.

The NBA's top-selling team merchandise list... based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the first half of the 2023-24 season! pic.twitter.com/8nWPeE37SB — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

Wembanyama, 20, through 41 games this year has averaged 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.1 blocks per game in his debut season. He was recently chosen as the 11th Spur ever to play in the Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend, a game that is slated for Feb. 16.

Wembanyama’s sales thus far have beaten out such recognizable names as Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks, No. 5), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks, No. 6) and Phoenix Suns stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant (No. 7 and No. 8.)

Rounding out the top 15 in jersey sales include Tyrese Maxey (No. 9), Damian Lillard (No. 10), Ja Morant (No. 11) Joel Embiid (No. 12), LaMelo Ball (No. 13) Nikola Jokic of the defending champion Denver Nuggets and De’Aaron Fox (No. 15.)

The NBA's top-selling jerseys list... based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the first half of the 2023-24 season! pic.twitter.com/nLcKSqpxjk — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

The Spurs are coming off a tough 118-113 home loss versus the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Wembanyama had 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Spurs’ two-game winning streak was snapped. San Antonio has not won three straight this season.

The Spurs (10-37) next host the Orlando Magic (24-23) on Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center.