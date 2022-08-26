89º

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 26, 2022

The entire show has gone to the dogs as we celebrate National Dog Day + getting you game day ready!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

As seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s National Dog Day and we check out Hops and Hounds, where you can hang out with your favorite fur-babies and have fun at their National Dog Day event!

Plus, the folks from Pup Pup & Away have some great ideas for you to treat your furry friend like royalty.

Then, it’s more than a dog boutique, it’s an experience. Furbaby Pet Boutique & Biscuit Bar is one of the newest shops in town that dog lovers need to know about.

Adopt don’t shop! Animal Defense League of Texas, the San Antonio Humane Society and Texas Chihuahua Rescue all have pets looking for their fur-ever homes!

Also, it’s the home of the original buffalo wings. how you can score a great deal on game day food at Anchor Bar!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

