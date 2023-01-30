LIVE 11a Saturday: Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of longhorn cattle will fill the streets of downtown San Antonio once again for the annual Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive, a free parade that kicks off the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

The festivities will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, and will be broadcast on KSAT 12 and streamed in the video player above and on YouTube.

The parade will begin at I-35 and Houston Street. Parade participants and the cattle will travel down Houston street before the event ends at the Alamo.

This is a different route than years before. Check out the map below for specific locations:

2023 Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive Parade Route (KSAT 12)

What to expect

Your favorite SA Live hosts Fiona Gorostiza and Mike Osterhage will be near Jefferson Street, reporting live from the cattle drive.

Jennifer Struski will be reporting live from the parade as well.

Texas Eats host David Elder will be running/walking/dancing his way down Houston Street reporting live in front of the cattle.

Can’t decide what to wear to the free parade? Boots and hats are optional and the KSAT Weather Authority has you covered with the daily forecast. (Saturday looks chilly!)

History

The Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive started in 2008 with 35 head of cattle, 60 participants and a crowd of approximately 5,000 spectators.

That number has since ballooned to more than 40,000 spectators in recent years. There’s not an exact number of cattle that will be parading down the street in 2023 but previous years have seen as many as 100 head of longhorn cattle participate.

Courtesy: WESTERN HERITAGE PARADE & CATTLE DRIVE

How to watch

If you can’t make it to the parade and cattle drive in person, you can watch it live on the KSAT+ app on your streaming devices starting at 11 a.m. KSAT will be livestreaming the parade and cattle drive in the media player at the top of this article.