Ted Obringer SA Live Videographer

Ted began his career in Los Angeles CA where he learned skills that landed him in the heart of the film industry. As a 1st Camera Assistant, Ted worked on over fifty national commercials, numerous music videos and short films. After a move to Hawaii Ted began working as a video journalist while producing, directing and hosting a half hour show called Go Green Hawaii. He also produced, directed and wrote an eye-opening documentary called Hawaii’s Climate Crisis. Life took Ted and his wife and daughter to San Antonio where he briefly worked at KENS 5 as a promotions producer/director. Since joining the team at KSAT Ted has worked as a news promotions producer, produced two San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo hour specials. Ted is currently the Field Producer on SA Live!