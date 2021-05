Brisket 101 with So.Tex BBQ, voted best BBQ + food truck in San Antonio | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Retired Air Force veteran and co-owner of So.Tex BBQ Louis Gallo shares his secrets for how to make the perfect brisket for Memorial Day weekend.

He shows off four tips that he uses while making brisket for his food truck:

Tip 1: Trim brisket and remove excess fat.

Tip 2: Smoke brisket at 250°F with the fat side up.

Tip 3: After 6 hours, wrap and put back for another 10 to 12 hours.

Tip 4: Unwrap and let rest for 1 to 2 hours.

