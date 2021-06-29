Partly Cloudy icon
75º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

SA Live

Mad Science: Exploring surface tension with bubble snakes + more

Try these 3 easy, budget-friendly experiments at home with your kids!

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

Robert Morin
, SA Live Producer

Ted Obringer
, SA Live Videographer

Tags: 
sa live
,
mad science
,
ksat kids
Mad Science Monday: Exploring surface tension with bubble snakes | SA Live | KSAT 12
Mad Science Monday: Exploring surface tension with bubble snakes | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Want to keep your kids learning this summer? Here are three fun and easy experiments to explore surface tension with your kids at home with a little help from Andrea Cook with Mad Science of Austin and San Antonio.

1. Exploding colors: Add drops of food coloring to a plate of milk and see the colors spread as they disrupt the surface tension.

2. Bubble fun: Can you catch the bubble and keep it intact, without disrupting the surface tension? You’ll definitely have fun trying!

3. Bubble snakes: Cut the bottom end off a water bottle, cover the bottom end of the bottle with a washcloth or dishcloth and seal it with a rubber band. Dip the cloth in soapy water, then blow through the top of the bottle and watch your bubble snake grow!

Watch the video above for step-by-step instructions and to learn the science behind these experiments.

For more information on camps, lessons and more from Mad Science of Austin and San Antonio, click here.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: