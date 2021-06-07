The Look: Stay stylish with these 3 inspired summer looks | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Want to beat the heat with some fabulous summer looks? San Antonio designer Leighton Whittington shares three hot summer styles with us from Richter Goods in partnership with Lunchroom Anxiety and The Pearl.

Watch the video above to see his trio of relaxed looks for summer around town, by the pool and at casual wedding events or summer parties.

Whittington is the owner of Leighton W. Couture, providing the Alamo City with couture fashion all year long. Check it out on Instagram for more stylish looks.