Smoky cocktail for a cause: How Artisan Craft Bar is helping veterans | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – This weekend in Military City USA, Artisan Craft Bar will be serving up military-themed cocktails to raise awareness for a cause close to owner Nick Spink’s heart.

“Twenty-two military people commit suicide a day,” Spink said. That’s why he’s donating 10 percent of the proceeds from his cocktail sales this Saturday night to 22KILL, an organization based out of Fort Worth that raises awareness for military suicide prevention.

Several celebrities, including actors Rob Riggle (retired Marine) and R. Lee Ermey (from “Full Metal Jacket”), wear the #22KILL honor ring in support of the cause.

Spink said two of his bartenders are active military. His fundraiser, Cocktails for a Cause, will take place this Saturday from 9 p.m. to Sunday at 2 a.m. at Artisan Craft Bar, located at 402 Austin St. in San Antonio.

Watch the video above to learn how to make three of Spink’s military-themed cocktails in honor of the event.