SA Live

Quick + easy-to-use accessory that will make your hair fabulous

Pony-O is a go-to for stylish + cool hair this summer

Madeline Holdsworth, SA Live Intern

John Marr
, SA Live Booking Producer

Ted Obringer
, SA Live Videographer

Dustin Paulos

Quick + easy hair accessory that will make your hair fabulous | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a little circle with a lot of uses. Pony-O is the one go-to accessory you can use to keep your hair stylish and cool this summer.

During the hot coming months in South Texas, Pony-O will keep your hair out of your face without damaging it.

There are all kinds of hairstyles you can do with this easy accessory and Shannon Hill, vice president of marketing for Pony-O, shows us how. Even Mike can do it! Watch the video above for some ideas, and check out their website to learn more.

