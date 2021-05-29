Cloudy icon
Kicking off Memorial Day weekend with crafty red, white + blue activities for the family

Star-spangled sun catcher, patriotic swirl cupcakes, red poppies + more by Adeina Anderson

Madeline Holdsworth, SA Live Intern

Robert Morin
, SA Live Producer

Ted Obringer
, SA Live Videographer

Dustin Paulos

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

sa live
memorial day
Lifestyle
crafts
Kicking off Memorial Day weekend with crafty red, white + blue activities for the family | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – The family that crafts together can also honor our military heroes together. Watch the video above to learn how to make a few Memorial Day crafts by Adeina Anderson.

Bringing the family together to make crafts on Memorial Day can help to kick off a conversation about our fallen heroes. Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, shows Mike and Fiona several different crafts that anyone can do, including a star-spangled sun catcher, patriotic red, white and blue swirl cupcakes and red poppy decorations.

Check out Anderson’s website for more crafting ideas.

