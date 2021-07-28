'Volcano' is the snack you need to try at this South Side business | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Sweet, spicy, sour, fruity - a little bit of everything is bubbling over the top of the cup of this menu item from the Chamoy Dreams snack truck on San Antonio’s South Side.

The “volcano” has pickles, Hot Cheetos, mangonada, chamoy (of course), chili powder, gummy candies, cucumber - basically everything you need in a puro San Antonio treat.

Watch the video for a taste of more menu items from this business featured in Live from the Southside Magazine. Live from the Southside has a partnership with KSAT 12. Check out more stories here.

For more information on Chamoy Dreams, check out their Facebook and Instagram pages.

