Clear icon
94º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

SA Live

‘Volcano’ is the snack you need to try at this South Side business

Hot Cheetos, mangonada, chamoy, pickles - you’ll find it all in this treat at Chamoy Dreams snack truck

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Ted Obringer, SA Live Videographer

Dustin Paulos

Tags: SA Live, chamoy dreams, food truck, Southside, live from the southside
'Volcano' is the snack you need to try at this South Side business | SA Live | KSAT 12
'Volcano' is the snack you need to try at this South Side business | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Sweet, spicy, sour, fruity - a little bit of everything is bubbling over the top of the cup of this menu item from the Chamoy Dreams snack truck on San Antonio’s South Side.

The “volcano” has pickles, Hot Cheetos, mangonada, chamoy (of course), chili powder, gummy candies, cucumber - basically everything you need in a puro San Antonio treat.

Watch the video for a taste of more menu items from this business featured in Live from the Southside Magazine. Live from the Southside has a partnership with KSAT 12. Check out more stories here.

For more information on Chamoy Dreams, check out their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email

Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.

email