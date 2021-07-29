Happy National Chicken Wing Day! We’re celebrating with Gold Feather Birds + Beers

SAN ANTONIO – Which do you like better, drumettes or flats? You can have both at Gold Feather Birds + Beers at the Park North Shopping Center in San Antonio.

The restaurant serves up fried chicken and craft beer in a family-friendly atmosphere. It’s also planning to open a second location at Bulverde and Evans on the Far North Side.

The folks at Gold Feather Birds + Beers come up with new sauce ideas from customers and employees. Some of them include hot and barbecue and even a chamoy flavor. Watch the video above to check out more of their original sauce flavors.

This chicken joint, however, is mainly known for its sandwiches. You can check out the menu here.