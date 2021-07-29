Partly Cloudy icon
SA Live

Happy National Chicken Wing Day! We’re celebrating with Gold Feather Birds + Beers

San Antonio business will soon be expanding

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

John Marr, SA Live Booking Producer

Ted Obringer, SA Live Videographer

Dustin Paulos

Tags: SA Live, food, wings, gold feather, beer
Happy National Wing Day! We're celebrating with Gold Feather Birds + Beers | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Which do you like better, drumettes or flats? You can have both at Gold Feather Birds + Beers at the Park North Shopping Center in San Antonio.

The restaurant serves up fried chicken and craft beer in a family-friendly atmosphere. It’s also planning to open a second location at Bulverde and Evans on the Far North Side.

The folks at Gold Feather Birds + Beers come up with new sauce ideas from customers and employees. Some of them include hot and barbecue and even a chamoy flavor. Watch the video above to check out more of their original sauce flavors.

This chicken joint, however, is mainly known for its sandwiches. You can check out the menu here.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

John has worked his way through the ranks at SA Live. He started as an intern with the show in 2015, and joined the team full time as a photographer in 2017.

