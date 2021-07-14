Summer recipe: Grilled steak & watermelon salad

SAN ANTONIO – Nothing says summer like watermelon! The folks at Beef Loving Texans share a simple, tasty recipe that’s packed with all the good stuff

This grilled steak and watermelon salad is loaded with juicy beef, which is a good source of iron, refreshing watermelon and a light Italian dressing. It makes a delicious, balanced lunch or dinner salad - and it’s super easy to make!

The watermelon can be added to the grill for a couple of minutes on high heat to create a tasty combination of sweet and savory.

You can find all kinds of recipes spanning different cuisines, styles and flavors on the Beef Loving Texans website.

Grilled steak & watermelon salad

Ingredients:

· 4 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 4 to 5 ounces each)

· 1 teaspoon ground coriander

· 1 teaspoon ground cumin

· 2 slices seedless baby watermelon, 1 inch thick (about 1 pound each)

· Salt and pepper

· 8 cups baby arugula or spinach leaves

· 1/4 cup reduced-fat balsamic or Italian dressing

· 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

· 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

· 1/4 cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

Directions:

1. Combine coriander and cumin; press evenly onto beef steaks.

2. Place steaks in the center of the grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange watermelon slices around steak. Grill steaks, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium-rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill watermelon for 2 to 4 minutes or until grill marks form, turning once.

3. Carve steaks into slices. Cut each watermelon slice into six wedges. Season beef and watermelon with salt and pepper, as desired. Combine arugula and dressing in a large bowl; toss to coat. Divide arugula among four serving plates. Arrange beef and watermelon on salad; top evenly with tomatoes, onion and cheese.

Enjoy!