As seen on SA Live - Monday, September 12, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA live, pumpkins are starting to pop up everywhere, including your favorite brunch spots. Christopher Edwards, from Snooze, An AM Eatery is here to show us what pumpkin is taking over their fall menu.

Plus, create your own masterpiece for the Fall season while exploring hands-on glass art at J. Philippus Art Studio and Gallery.

Then, we are getting you ready for the Big Give with Diamond Dachshund Rescue Of Texas!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.