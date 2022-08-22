As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 22, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, there’s a competition for America’s favorite pet and a South Texas Alpaca could be the winner! Texas Party Animals is here to tell us how you can help “Waylon” the Alpaca win the competition and he’ll help predict the outcome of the KSAT Pigskin Classic! Click here to vote for Waylon!

Plus, we are counting down to the KSAT Pigskin Classic this weekend and went out to Brennan High School to see how the band has been preparing for their halftime performance!

Then, spin me right ‘round baby! We visit Spin Art Nation where anyone can bring out their inner painter and create a one-of-a-kind work of art.

Ad

Also, it’s the season where we’ll be transitioning from wearing shorts to pants. Stephen Delgado from Bexar Essentials shows men what they should look for when shopping for jeans this season.

Get ready to grub down! 375 Social Kitchen is a brand new restaurant in town and we’re getting a taste of how they’re serving up a fusion of Asian and Mexican cuisine!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.