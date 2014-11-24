Recipe: Chicken Cranberry Wreath

It's a great way to use leftover chicken or turkey!

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a holiday crowd-pleaser! Fiona shares her recipe for a chicken cranberry wreath. Pro tip: This recipe is a great way to use that leftover turkey!

Bon appetit!

Chicken Cranberry Wreath

Ingredients:

3 cups cooked chicken, chopped (turkey)

2 cups shredded mozzarella and swiss cheese

2 ribs celery, chopped

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper, to taste

Crescent rolls, 3 tubes (you might have some left over)

1/4 cup walnuts, chopped

1 egg, beaten

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

Mix mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, and black pepper together in a bowl.

Lightly toss together cooked chicken, celery, parsley, cranberries and swiss cheese in a separate bowl. Stir the mayonnaise mixture into the chicken (or turkey) mixture until well combined.

Separate crescent roll dough into 16 triangles. Place 8 dough triangles onto a large baking pan, arranging them in a circle with the wide ends together in the center. Pinch the corners of the wide ends together to join the circle.

Place a new dough triangle down next to an existing one with the pointed end towards the center. Pinch the two triangles together to make a rectangular-shaped petal. Repeat with the remaining 7 triangles to make 8 rectangular dough petals in a circle.

Scoop up about 1/2 cup of chicken (or turkey) mixture and place at the bottom of the dough rectangle towards the center.

Brush the wreath with beaten egg.

Bake in the preheated oven until the filling is hot and the crescent roll dough is golden brown, about 25 to 30 minutes.