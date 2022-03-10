Fiesta events for April 10: Day in Old Mexico & Charreada, Deco Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to wrap it up — April 10 is the final day of Fiesta San Antonio 2022. If you haven’t made it to any events during the previous ten days, this is your chance to celebrate and get in on the Fiesta fun.
Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on April 10:
*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.
- Fiesta FitFest - Celebrate fitness with Fiesta FitFest presented by H-E-B. There will be something for everyone with free access to the festival grounds for spectators and non-stop music and entertainment on the Thomas J Henry Center Stage, The event takes place from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the UTSA East Campus parking lot.
- Festival De Animales - This event highlights the zoo’s conservation efforts in Latin America and educates guests on the animals native to Latin America. There will be amazing up-close animal encounters and entertainment that highlight the true creative spirit of the region. This event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 pm.. at the San Antonio Zoo.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and country-western. Enjoy food from over 30 delicious food booths. Admission is free.
- Fiesta Artisan Show - Stroll on the River Walk to browse over 45 Artisan booths. Items range from handmade jewelry, to paintings, clothing, soaps, ceramics, leather goods and whimsical gifts. The free show takes place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. along the River Walk.
- Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C.
- A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada - Explore the distinctive culture that upholds the customs and family traditions of Mexican Horsemanship as a way of life. This family event features food vendors, concessions, ballet Folklorico performances, and live mariachi music during the season-opening of Fiesta’s charreada - Mexico’s official sport predating and inspiring, the American Rodeo. This event takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rancho del Charro. Stands are typically full by 3 p.m.
- Deco Fiesta - This free event features music, food, arts and culture in the Deco District. Pets are welcome and the fiesta party takes place from noon to 10 p.m.
- All Veterans Memorial Service - This free event is dedicated to all veterans of America. This solemn program is a salute to the dedication and sacrifices of the brave men and women who have served and those who are serving in the U.S. military to protect American freedom. The service takes place from 1-2 p.m. at Veterans Plaza.
- Festival de Cascarones - Celebrate the final day of Fiesta San Antonio with Texas A&M University-San Antonio’s Festival de Cascarones. It’s the culmination of the city’s most vibrant celebrations of culture and will take place at Texas A&M University-San Antonio from 1-8 p.m. Admission is free.
- 12th Annual Fiesta Concert - The San Antonio Symphonic Band will present a community celebration of Fiesta by performing both traditional and new concert band music. The performance will include musical arrangements which celebrate the rich cultural past of the city of San Antonio and the surrounding area, tributes to our military, as well as fun musical arrangements of movies and show tunes. The concert takes place from 3-4:30 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
- Praise Dance Celebration - This free event features performers ranging in age from 5 to 90 who come from various churches and artistic performance groups. The celebration will take place from 4-6 p.m. at Carver Community Cultural Center.
- Reina De La Feria De Las Flores Reception - This is a fundraiser for the queen of Fiesta and a great way to meet the queen one-on-one. There will also be food and music. This event takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. at San Antonio Garden Center.
- Family Fiesta - This free event takes place from 5-10 p.m. at Colonial Hills United Methodist Church and is fun for families and kids of all ages. There will be food and amusement options available for guests and entertainment from various musical groups.
