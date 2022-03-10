Fiesta events for April 1: Oyster Bake, Taste of New Orleans

SAN ANTONIO – April 1 is day two of Fiesta San Antonio. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.
Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on April 1:
*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.
- San Antonio Cactus and Xerophyte Show and Sale - Vendors will show off thousands of cacti, succulents, and pieces of pottery for sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Garden Center. Raffle plant drawings will be held every hour.
- Children’s Texas History Forum - Students are taken back in time by reenactors and hostesses dressed in period clothing. Presentations of flags flown throughout San Antonio and Texas history are presented in a way that is educational and entertaining. This event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Casa Navarro Historical Site.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and Country Western. Enjoy food from over 30 delicious food booths. Admission is free.
- Dia En La Sombrilla - Dia en la Sombrilla, formally Fiesta UTSA, has cracked over 50K cascarones since 2015. Proceeds of the event go directly to student organizations, helping them to attend conferences, tournaments, and increasing their involvement experience on campus. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Sombrilla Plaza.
- Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 4-midnight at Alamodome Parking Lot C.
- Taste of New Orleans - If you want to experience unique and exquisite New Orleans food in a festive atmosphere, don’t miss this food-centric event. Taste of New Orleans takes place from 5-11 p.m. at Sunken Garden Theatre. The menu will include assorted gumbos, red beans and rice, shrimp creole, etouffee, shrimp kabob, jambalaya, cajun catfish, soft shell crab, crab au gratin, crab rolls, fresh crawfish boil, boudin, alligator, beignets and a host of other tasty treats.
- Fiesta Oyster Bake - Fiesta Oyster Bake is celebrating its 106th anniversary. This scholarship fundraising music festival features more than 50 bands and entertainment acts and attracts more than 60,000 patrons to raise money for St. Mary’s University student scholarships and university and alumni programs. Oyster Bake takes place from 5-11 p.m. at St. Mary’s University.
- Alamo Heights Night - The 34th Annual Alamo Heights Night activities will highlight food from some of San Antonio’s leading restaurants and caterers. Live entertainment will include acts like Hotcakes, Skyrocket, Finding Friday, a Mariachi Band and others to be added. The event takes place from 5:30-11:30 p.m. at the University of the Incarnate Word.
- Crown the King! Public Crowning of Rey Feo - Enjoy an evening of free Fiesta fun for the entire family with the crowning of Rey Feo. This event takes place from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at Main Plaza.
- Rey Feo Crowning - Come celebrate with Rey Feo “The People’s king!” There will be live music, great food and spirits. The event is expected to sell out. This event takes place from 7-11:30 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.
- Webb Party - Experience the Aztec like never seen it before at the WEBB Party, which benefits the San Antonio AIDS Foundation. Guests can mingle in four themed rooms: Earth, Water, Fire, and Air with photo ops galore and otherworldly experiences throughout the night. The event takes place from 7-11 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre.
- Fiesta Flower Show - Admission is free to the Fiesta Flower show, which will take place at the Woodward House. Beautiful floral arrangements and horticultural displays will be featured.
Check out the forecast from KSAT's meteorologists.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
We are airing live Fiesta coverage on KSAT 12 TV, the KSAT OTT app and on KSAT.com for the following events:
- Fiesta Fiesta from Hemisfair - 8-10 p.m. on March 31 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Texas Cavaliers River Parade - 7-9 p.m. on April 4 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- “SA Live” River Parade Afterparty - 9-10 p.m. on April 4 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium — livestreamed on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus at 7 p.m. on April 7
- Battle of Flowers Parade - 9 a.m.-noon on April 8 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- King William Fair Parade - 9 a.m. on April 9 — livestreamed on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Battle of Flowers Band Festival - 2 p.m. on April 9 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party - 6 p.m. on April 9 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade - 7-10 p.m. on April 9 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms