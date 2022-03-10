Fiesta events for April 9: Fiesta Flambeau, King William Fair

SAN ANTONIO – April 9 is the second to last day of Fiesta San Antonio 2022, which means the party with a purpose is about to come to a close. Want to know what’s going on every day of Fiesta? KSAT has you covered.
Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on April 9:
*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.
- Fiesta Run to Remember - This event takes place from 8 a.m. to noon at Commanche Park and brings families, friends, caregivers and the community together to help promote the benefits of a healthy lifestyle for your mind and body while bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s and related dementias.
- Fiesta Jazz Band Festival - This is one of the oldest educational jazz festivals in Texas and features more than 25 high school and middle school jazz ensembles. This festival is free and takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University Center.
- 22nd Annual Fiesta Pooch Parade - This parade will take place from 8-11 a.m. at Alamo Heights Swimming Pool. There will be live entertainment and food selections in addition to vendors selling souvenirs.
- Fiesta FitFest - Celebrate fitness with Fiesta FitFest presented by H-E-B. There will be something for everyone with free access to the festival grounds for spectators and non-stop music and entertainment on the Thomas J Henry Center Stage, The event takes place from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the UTSA East Campus parking lot.
- Chromosome 18 Starfish Dash 5K Run/Walk - This free event brings together health-minded people to run, walk, and participate in a 5K that supports special need families through The Chromosome 18 Registry & Research Society. The mission is to help people with chromosome 18 abnormalities overcome the obstacles they face, so they may lead happy, healthy, and productive lives. The event takes place from 9-11 a.m. at UT Health San Antonio.
- Circle for Life Fiesta Motorcycle Ride - This motorcycle ride has more than 100 participants and is meant to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation. Proceeds support the patient fund at University Hospital Transplant Center. This event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Javelina Harley-Davidson.
- King William Fair - The King William Fair is a family fair with more than 200 art and craft vendors and live music. There will be food and beverage booths across 15 residential blocks in the King William Historic District from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Kids Kingdom area features a variety of creative activities, rides, and entertainment just for children and families.
- Festival De Animales - This event highlights the zoo’s conservation efforts in Latin America and educates guests on the animals native to Latin America. There will be amazing up-close animal encounters and entertainment that highlight the true creative spirit of the region. This event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 pm.. at the San Antonio Zoo.
- Fiesta San Fernando - Each year the San Fernando Cathedral hosts Fiesta San Fernando, a celebration of family, food and fun. The annual Fiesta Mass offers a blessing to all of San Antonio for a safe Fiesta and for participants as they embark on their various commitments. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. at San Fernando Cathedral.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and country-western. Enjoy food from over 30 delicious food booths. Admission is free.
- Top Teens Healthy Choices Conference - This free event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Second Baptist Church. The event focuses on healthy choice foods, friends, social media and bullying as well as teen suicide prevention.
- Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 11 a.m.-midnight at Alamodome Parking Lot C.
- Fiesta Artisan Show - Stroll on the River Walk to browse over 45 Artisan booths. Items range from handmade jewelry, to paintings, clothing, soaps, ceramics, leather goods and whimsical gifts. The free show takes place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. along the River Walk.
- United Way Kids Festival - This free festival focuses on fun and safe ways to support early childhood development. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Copernicus Park.
- 10th Street River Festival - Enjoy Fiesta on the beautiful, historic grounds of the VFW Post 76. With live music being the focus, musical groups will entertain Fiesta revelers with the sounds of Tejano, oldies, blues, and country-western. This event takes place at VFW Post 76, the oldest functioning VFW post in Texas, from noon to 2 a.m.
- This Hallowed Ground: Alamo Plaza - Take a historical tour of 12 key sites along Alamo Plaza relating to the 1836 Battle of the Alamo. Living Historians in period clothing will describe the events that occurred at each point. Admission is free. This tour takes place from noon to 1 p.m. at the Alamo.
- Fiesta De Los Spurs Run - This charitable run takes place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. along Main Street in San Antonio. The mission is to strengthen and serve the community through impact programming, player engagements and community investments that enrich the lives of youth and those around them.
- Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil - It’s a Masquerade – Get your masks ready! This event takes place at the San Antonio Botanical Gardens from 7-11 p.m. and includes food, drinks and live music.
- Fiesta Flambeau Parade - The 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade theme is “Celebrating Literary Classics.” It is the largest illuminated night parade in the U.S. and the highlight of Fiesta. There will be spectacular themed floats, marching units, local, out of town and out-of-state bands, dance groups, equestrian units and more. The parade takes place from 7:10 - 10:30 p.m. and will be aired on KSAT 12 TV and across all KSAT digital platforms.
