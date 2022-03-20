Randall King, Sara Evans among performers at 75th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival

Sara Evans, Randall King are performing at this year's Poteet Strawberry Festival. (Images courtesy of Getty Images)

POTEET, Texas – If you’re going to the Poteet Strawberry Festival this year, you’re in for a whirlwind of entertainment.

The festival is set for April 22-24 at 9199 N State Hwy 16, in Poteet. On Sunday, festival officials announced the music lineup for this year on social media.

Among the performers are some renowned country artists, including Sara Evans, Kevin Fowler and Randall King. You can check out the full lineup for the festival below:

Friday, April 22

Los Hermanos Farias, a David Farias Band

Ram Herrera’s Fan Page

Shane Smith & the Saints

Jay Perez and the Band

Saturday, April 23

Sara Evans

Erick y su Grupo Massore

David Lee Garza y los Musicales

Randall King

La Leyenda

Sunday, April 24

Finding Friday

The Bellamy Brothers

Kevin Fowler

Grupo Pesado

Tickets are on sale now for the festival, which include all concerts and stage performances at no added cost.

Online tickets for Friday are priced at $5 per person and tickets for Saturday and Sunday are priced at $15 per person. Prices may vary if purchased at the festival gates.

Parking is free inside of the festival grounds. All other parking outside may have a fee per vehicle, according to festival officials.

Last year’s festival went on as planned for April 9-11 but had added health precautions in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The festival was canceled entirely in 2020 due to the pandemic.

You can learn more about the festival here.