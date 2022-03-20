Randall King, Sara Evans among performers at 75th annual Poteet Strawberry Festival

POTEET, Texas – If you’re going to the Poteet Strawberry Festival this year, you’re in for a whirlwind of entertainment.
The festival is set for April 22-24 at 9199 N State Hwy 16, in Poteet. On Sunday, festival officials announced the music lineup for this year on social media.
Among the performers are some renowned country artists, including Sara Evans, Kevin Fowler and Randall King. You can check out the full lineup for the festival below:
Friday, April 22
- Los Hermanos Farias, a David Farias Band
- Ram Herrera’s Fan Page
- Shane Smith & the Saints
- Jay Perez and the Band
Saturday, April 23
- Sara Evans
- Erick y su Grupo Massore
- David Lee Garza y los Musicales
- Randall King
- La Leyenda
Sunday, April 24
- Finding Friday
- The Bellamy Brothers
- Kevin Fowler
- Grupo Pesado
Tickets are on sale now for the festival, which include all concerts and stage performances at no added cost.
Online tickets for Friday are priced at $5 per person and tickets for Saturday and Sunday are priced at $15 per person. Prices may vary if purchased at the festival gates.
Parking is free inside of the festival grounds. All other parking outside may have a fee per vehicle, according to festival officials.
Last year’s festival went on as planned for April 9-11 but had added health precautions in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The festival was canceled entirely in 2020 due to the pandemic.
You can learn more about the festival here.
***UPDATE: March 20, 2022 - HEADLINERS*** 75th Annual: 2022 Poteet Strawberry Festival April 22nd - 24th, 2022, Poteet,...Posted by Poteet Strawberry Festival on Sunday, March 20, 2022