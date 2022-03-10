Fiesta events for April 8: Battle of Flowers Parade, NIOSA

SAN ANTONIO – April 8 is day nine of Fiesta San Antonio 2022. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.
Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. Sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter or Fiesta newsletter.
Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on April 8:
*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.
- Battle of Flowers Parade - This parade is the only parade in the nation produced entirely by volunteer women and affords non-profit organizations the opportunity to raise funds with over 45,000 parade seats sold by charities along the parade route each year. KSAT will broadcast the parade from 9 a.m.-noon on KSAT 12 and all digital platforms.
- Fiesta San Fernando - Each year the San Fernando Cathedral hosts Fiesta San Fernando, a celebration of family, food and fun. The annual Fiesta Mass offers a blessing to all of San Antonio for a safe Fiesta and for participants as they embark on their various commitments. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to midnight at San Fernando Cathedral.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and country-western. Enjoy food from over 30 delicious food booths. Admission is free.
- Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 11 a.m.-midnight at Alamodome Parking Lot C.
- Fiesta Artisan Show - Stroll on the River Walk to browse over 45 Artisan booths. Items range from handmade jewelry to paintings, clothing, soaps, ceramics, leather goods and whimsical gifts. The free show takes place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. along the River Walk.
- 10th Street River Festival - Enjoy Fiesta on the beautiful, historic grounds of the VFW Post 76. With live music being the focus, musical groups will entertain Fiesta revelers with the sounds of Tejano, oldies, blues, and country-western. This event takes place at VFW Post 76, the oldest functioning VFW post in Texas, from noon to 2 a.m.
- SAAACAM Fiesta Family Blues Festival - This free event from the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Musuem (SAAACAM) will feature the Keeshea Pratt Band, Michael Ward, & Eddie and the All Nighter. There will be DJs and a petting zoo at the event, which takes place from noon to 11 p.m. at the Espee Pavillion.
- Fiesta World Class Jazz Concert - Enjoy the great sounds of national, regional and local jazz artists at this year’s Annual Fiesta World Class Jazz Concert. The concert takes place from 1-10 p.m. at St. Mary’s University Campus.
- Fredstock Music Festival - Fredstock is an annual family-friendly music festival that brings in an array of fans to hear a variety of music styles from performing artists. Guests can walk through the sponsored booths of arts and crafts, participate in games, sample delights from food vendors, and admission is all free! Lawn chairs and ice chests are welcomed. The event takes place from 2-10 p.m. at the Longwith Radio, Television, and Film Building.
- Fiesta FitFest - Celebrate fitness with Fiesta FitFest presented by H-E-B. There will be something for everyone with free access to the festival grounds for spectators and non-stop music and entertainment on the Thomas J Henry Center Stage, The event takes place from 5-10 p.m. at the UTSA East Campus parking lot.
- Fiesta Gartenfest - Celebrate Fiesta German-style in an authentic, family-friendly German beer garden. Munch on German including Bratwurst, Reuben sandwiches, Leberkäse and potato pancakes and wash it down with one of more than 15 beers on tap including traditional German favorites. This event takes place from 5 p.m. to midnight at Beethoven Halle and Garden.
- NIOSA - “A Night in Old San Antonio” is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 distinct areas. NIOSA is the top fundraiser for historic preservation in the United States — living up to its motto as a “Celebration for Preservation.” The party lasts from 5:30-10:30 p.m. across four acres of historic buildings, cobblestoned streets, walls and fountains.
- Alamo Area Square and Round Fiesta Dance - This free event is a night of good, wholesome, family-oriented fun and good for the community. The dance takes place from 7-10 p.m. at Tri-Point YMCA.
Click here to go back to the 2022 daily Fiesta schedule of events page
Wondering what to wear? Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
We are airing live Fiesta coverage on KSAT 12 TV, the KSAT OTT app and on KSAT.com for the following events:
- Fiesta Fiesta from Hemisfair - 8-10 p.m. on March 31 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Texas Cavaliers River Parade - 7-9 p.m. on April 4 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- “SA Live” River Parade Afterparty - 9-10 p.m. on April 4 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium — livestreamed on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus at 7 p.m. on April 7
- Battle of Flowers Parade - 9 a.m.-noon on April 8 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- King William Fair Parade - 9 a.m. on April 9 — livestreamed on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Battle of Flowers Band Festival - 2 p.m. on April 9 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party - 6 p.m. on April 9 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade - 7-10 p.m. on April 9 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms