Fiesta events for April 5: NIOSA begins, Ford Mariachi Festival

Night in Old San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – April 5 is day six of Fiesta San Antonio 2022. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.

Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on April 5:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and Country Western. Enjoy food from over 30 delicious food booths. Admission is free.

Fiesta Especial Celebration Day - Fiesta Especial Celebration Day is a one-day community-based education program at the Fiesta Carnival for children and adults with disabilities along with their schools, programs and families. The celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C.

Army Day at the Alamo - Enjoy patriotic music and a glimpse of the life in the Army brought to you by some of the service’s premier performing groups. The event will feature performances by the 323d U.S. Army Band “Fort Sam’s Own,” as well as nationally renowned Army performing groups from 11 a.m. to noon at the Alamo.

Fiesta Tech Trek - Tech Trek is the only official tech-focused Fiesta event. Tech Trek celebrates San Antonio, the second-largest concentration of cyber-related businesses and government institutions in the country. The event takes place from 5-8 p.m. in the tech district along Houston Street.

Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 5-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C.

NIOSA - “A Night in Old San Antonio” is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 distinct areas. NIOSA is the top fundraiser for historic preservation in the United States — living up to its motto as a “Celebration for Preservation.” The party lasts from 5:30-10:30 p.m. across four acres of historic buildings, cobblestoned streets, walls and fountains.

Ford Mariachi Festival - The festival provides student musicians an opportunity to gain experience entertaining large crowds and also boosts the festive atmosphere for Fiesta revelers. The Mariachi Festival features student Mariachis from high schools and local college Mariachi programs. This event takes place from 6-8:30 p.m. along the San Antonio River Walk.

Cornyation - Cornyation is an adult-oriented and satirical performance based on local, state, regional, national and international events, people, places and things. The performance will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre.

