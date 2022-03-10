Fiesta events for April 6: Fiesta Gartenfest, Cornyation, NIOSA

SAN ANTONIO – April 6 is day seven of Fiesta San Antonio 2022. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.

Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on April 6:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

First Tee Invitational - This golf event benefits First Tee Greater San Antonio. Each participant receives a tee gift package. The invitational takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Canyon Springs Golf Club.

Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon - The Woman’s Club of San Antonio celebrates its 124th anniversary this year and hosts this competition for prize-winning hats. Proceeds help fund scholarships. The luncheon takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Omni San Antonio Hotel at the Colonnade.

Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and Country Western. Enjoy food from over 30 delicious food booths. Admission is free.

Marines at the Alamo - This event affords Texans (and those that want to be Texans) the chance to meet with “their Marines” and view some of the latest military equipment from free-fall parachutes and combat diving to the latest small arms and vehicles used today by the Corps. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to noon at the Alamo.

Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 5-11 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C.

Fiesta Gartenfest - Celebrate Fiesta German-style in an authentic, family-friendly German beer garden. Munch on German including Bratwurst, Reuben sandwiches, Leberkäse and potato pancakes and wash it down with one of more than 15 beers on tap including traditional German favorites. This event takes place from 5 p.m. to midnight at Beethoven Halle and Garden. El Rey Feo will make a stop too!

NIOSA - “A Night in Old San Antonio” is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 distinct areas. NIOSA is the top fundraiser for historic preservation in the United States — living up to its motto as a “Celebration for Preservation.” The party lasts from 5:30-10:30 p.m. across four acres of historic buildings, cobblestoned streets, walls and fountains.

Cornyation - Cornyation is an adult-oriented and satirical performance based on local, state, regional, national and international events, people, places and things. The performance will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre.

Coronation of the Queen - The Coronation of The Queen of Fiesta is held every single year to crown a new Queen and Princess. Each duchess has their very own, one-of-a-kind dress. All of the Duchesses and their dresses are featured in the Battle of Flowers Parade. The event takes place from 8-10 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre.

