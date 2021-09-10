Reggaeton superstar announces San Antonio tour date at AT&T Center

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Singer J Balvin performs during the Coca-Cola Flow Reggaeton festival in Mexico City on Nov. 23, 2019. Latin trap kings Bad Bunny and J Balvin have a chance of winning the top honors at the Latin Grammy Awards. oth performers are double nominees for album of the year: their collaborative project, Oasis," is up for the prize and their solo albums Bad Bunny's YHLQMDLG and Balvin's Colores" are also in contention. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Reggaeton superstar and Latin Grammy-winning artist J Balvin will be in performing in San Antonio in April 2022 and tickets are set to go on sale next week.

The singer is making the Alamo-City the first stop for his “José Tour 2022” with presale tickets available starting Thursday at noon with code “PERRA.”

Tickets will be available at ATTCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com for the concert which will take place at the AT&T Center on April 19.

J Balvin is one of the top 10 most-streamed artists in 11 different countries on Spotify and is also in the top 10 in 14 countries for streaming on Apple Music.

His latest album, “Jose,” features the song “Qué Más Pues?” featuring Argentinian singer María Becerra, “Que Locura,” and “In Da Getto” featuring Skrillex.

Balvin will also be performing in Cedar Park on April 20.