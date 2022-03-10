Fiesta events for April 7: 10th Street River Festival, PACfest

SAN ANTONIO – April 7 is day eight of Fiesta San Antonio 2022. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered.
Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. Sign up for our free Things To Do newsletter or Fiesta newsletter.
Here’s the list of events for Fiesta San Antonio on April 7:
*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.
- Senior Fiesta - This free event brings together more than 2000 seniors from around the city and features live music and health care vendors. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to noon at Wonderland of the Americas Mall.
- St. Philip’s College Culturefest - Enjoy a midday Fiesta celebration in a relaxed and family-friendly environment. This free event features live music, food, dance and games. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Philip’s College.
- Fiesta San Fernando - Each year the San Fernando Cathedral hosts Fiesta San Fernando, a celebration of family, food and fun. The annual Fiesta Mass offers a blessing to all of San Antonio for a safe Fiesta and for participants as they embark on their various commitments. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to midnight at San Fernando Cathedral.
- Fiesta De Los Reyes - Experience daily live entertainment starting at 10 a.m. at Market Square. There will be multiple stages featuring a variety of music, including the best Tejano and Conjunto, Latin jazz and country-western. Enjoy food from over 30 delicious food booths. Admission is free.
- Navy Day at the Alamo - San Antonio’s Sailors will describe and demonstrate a variety of the skills and capabilities of America’s Navy assigned in San Antonio. The demonstrations range from the Master At Arms Navy professional police and security forces and their military working dogs, to the Navy Hospital Corpsmen who provide emergency medical care to Sailors and Marines serving worldwide. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to noon at the Alamo.
- 10th Street River Festival - Enjoy Fiesta on the beautiful, historic grounds of the VFW Post 76. With live music being the focus, musical groups will entertain Fiesta revelers with the sounds of Tejano, oldies, blues, and country-western. This event takes place at VFW Post 76, the oldest functioning VFW post in Texas, from noon to 2 a.m.
- PACfest - PACfest is one of the largest official Fiesta San Antonio events south of Highway 90. the family-friendly event features food, games, social media alley, musical entertainment, and is home to Fiesta Grill down, a carne asada contest. PACfest takes place from noon to 10 p.m. at Palo Alto College.
- Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 4 p.m.-midnight at Alamodome Parking Lot C.
- Battle of Flowers Association Band Festival - The annual Band Festival will feature choreographed music presentations by more than 30 local high school bands. The marching bands and color guards will participate in the famous “Parade of Bands” while being judged on marching, musicality, and crowd appeal. The event takes place from 5-9:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus at 7 p.m.
- Fiesta Gartenfest - Celebrate Fiesta German-style in an authentic, family-friendly German beer garden. Munch on German including Bratwurst, Reuben sandwiches, Leberkäse and potato pancakes and wash it down with one of more than 15 beers on tap including traditional German favorites. This event takes place from 5 p.m. to midnight at Beethoven Halle and Garden. King Antonio will make a stop too!
- NIOSA - “A Night in Old San Antonio” is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 distinct areas. NIOSA is the top fundraiser for historic preservation in the United States — living up to its motto as a “Celebration for Preservation.” The party lasts from 5:30-10:30 p.m. across four acres of historic buildings, cobblestoned streets, walls and fountains.
- Taste of the Northside - Taste of the Northside is San Antonio’s most exclusive Party with a Purpose and tickets include unlimited food tastings from over 50+ of San Antonio’s top restaurants. The event takes place from 6:30-11:30 p.m. at Dominion Country Club.
- Cornyation - Cornyation is an adult-oriented and satirical performance based on local, state, regional, national and international events, people, places and things. The performance will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre.
Click here to go back to the 2022 daily Fiesta schedule of events page
Wondering what to wear? Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
We are airing live Fiesta coverage on KSAT 12 TV, the KSAT OTT app and on KSAT.com for the following events:
- Fiesta Fiesta from Hemisfair - 8-10 p.m. on March 31 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Texas Cavaliers River Parade - 7-9 p.m. on April 4 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- “SA Live” River Parade Afterparty - 9-10 p.m. on April 4 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium — livestreamed on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus at 7 p.m. on April 7
- Battle of Flowers Parade - 9 a.m.-noon on April 8 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- King William Fair Parade - 9 a.m. on April 9 — livestreamed on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Battle of Flowers Band Festival - 2 p.m. on April 9 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party - 6 p.m. on April 9 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade - 7-10 p.m. on April 9 — KSAT 12 and all digital platforms