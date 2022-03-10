Fiesta events for March 31: Fiesta Fiesta, Fiesta Carnival

SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta! San Antonio’s biggest party is back on the spring calendar for the first time since 2019.

The first official day of Fiesta is March 31. You can watch the official kickoff party, Fiesta Fiesta, on KSAT 12 and all digital platforms starting at 8 p.m.

Here’s the list of events for the first day of Fiesta 2022, on March 31:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

Fiesta Fiesta - Enjoy live music, barter for Fiesta medals, lounge with your family in a kid-friendly atmosphere, shop locally made arts and crafts and taste creations from San Antonio’s culinary talents all under the shade of San Antonio’s skyline. The event takes place from 4-10 p.m. at Hemisfair.

Valero Texas Open‘s 19th Hold Fiesta - Celebrate the 100th anniversary of this San Antonio tradition while having fun and giving back to the community. The event takes place from 5 - 9 p.m. at The Backyard at TPC San Antonio.

Fiesta Carnival - Thrills and chills fill the air at one of the best carnivals in the land. Glittering lights, exciting rides and a wide assortment of foods in the heart of San Antonio make the Carnival a perennial favorite of Fiestagoers. This event takes place from 5-10 p.m. at Alamodome Parking Lot C.

