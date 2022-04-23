Garage destroyed, two homes damaged after overnight fire, SAFD says

A garage storing mattresses was destroyed after fire broke out on the South Side, SAFD said.

SAN ANTONIO – A garage was completely destroyed after a fire broke out on the South Side overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Southcross Boulevard.

Fire officials said when they arrived on scene, a garage that was located behind a home was engulfed in flames. The garage was being used to store mattresses.

The fire quickly spread to the home and the house next door, however, fire officials said they were able to control the fire quickly.

Authorities said there was a family of three inside the home when the fire started, but they were all able to escape safely.

The garage was a total loss, according to fire officials. The home in front of the garage sustained some fire damage as well as the house next door.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

