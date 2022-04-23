One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Schertz

(Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Schertz police say a person is dead following a crash on I-35 north, near Cibolo valley drive.

The crash happened around 2:00AM Saturday morning.

Schertz police say the driver of a silver car lost control and hit a highway barrier multiple times.

Shortly after, a silver truck traveling northbound on I-35 then crashed into the silver car.

As a result, a passenger in the silver car was killed.

Schertz police say she is identified as 22-year-old Lauren Carreon of New Braunfels.

The drivers of the car and the truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.