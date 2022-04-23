One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Schertz

Schertz police say a person is dead following a crash on I-35 north, near Cibolo valley drive.
The crash happened around 2:00AM Saturday morning.
Schertz police say the driver of a silver car lost control and hit a highway barrier multiple times.
Shortly after, a silver truck traveling northbound on I-35 then crashed into the silver car.
As a result, a passenger in the silver car was killed.
Schertz police say she is identified as 22-year-old Lauren Carreon of New Braunfels.
The drivers of the car and the truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.