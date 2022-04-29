This couple’s Vegas wedding fell through. So they got married on a Southwest plane in Dallas.

DALLAS, Texas – A joke to hop on a plane and marry in Las Vegas was set to become a reality for one Oklahoma City couple last week, but a twist of fate led them to Dallas Love Field Airport to tie the knot.

Pam and Jeremy were set to elope in Vegas last Sunday, and they even had a wedding chapel appointment set for later that night.

All was going accordingly until the pair landed in Dallas-Fort Worth from OKC, and their connecting flight to Las Vegas Airport got canceled, according to Southwest Airlines.

Another passenger, Chris, who was traveling to Vegas from DFW, overheard the couple talking about how they could still make it to their appointment when their luck changed, and so did their wedding plan.

Chris is an ordained minister, and he offered to marry the couple himself. Pam and Jeremy, who were already in their full wedding attire, accepted.

All three went online, booked the last three seats to Vegas on a Southwest flight from Dallas Love Field and hurried across town to board the plane, the airline said.

As they boarded, the flight’s pilot, Captain Gil, noticed Pam’s wedding dress and questioned them. That’s when Pam told the pilot about their wedding plan, and they made a joke about getting married on the flight.

Little did they know, that joke would soon become their reality.

“Our Flight Crew sprung into action with toilet paper streamers and a snack mix sash for Chris. Julie, one of our Flight Attendants, stood in as Pam’s Maid of Honor. A professional photographer on the flight pulled out her camera for official wedding photos. Another Passenger passed around an old notebook for the whole cabin to sign with well wishes and their seat numbers, which was given to the bride and groom as a makeshift guestbook,” the airline added.

The pair truly did find love in the air. Southwest Airline issued this statement to KSAT on Friday regarding Pam and Jeremy’s impromptu wedding:

“Southwest has been the love airline for nearly 51 years, and we always enjoy an opportunity to celebrate our Customers in special ways. Pam and Jeremy’s impromptu inflight wedding on Sunday, April 24 (Flight 2690: DAL-LAS) is the latest example of our Employees’ Hearts for creating specials moment for our Customers. We were thrilled to play host to Pam and Jeremy’s special day. Our Employees are famous for their Heart and Hospitality, and we know our Crew, our Customers, and the couple will remember this flight for a long time to come. We offer our congratulations to the newlyweds and well wishes on their new life together.”