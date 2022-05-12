IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center is offering walk-in help on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The IRS is offering taxpayers one more chance for walk-in help without an appointment.

The San Antonio Taxpayer Assistance Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

The occasion will help taxpayers who need face-to-face assistance without an appointment, said IRS Spokesperson Michael Devine.

Appointments are required during the week, but on May 14, individuals are free to walk in; no appointment is necessary.

Those visiting the IRS should bring current government-issued photo identification, social security cards, or ITINs for dependents and spouses and IRS letters or notices.

Taxpayers who need help or have questions about a tax bill will receive assistance from IRS employees. Foreign language interpreters will also be available on site. For deaf individuals who need sign language interpreters, the IRS will make appointments later. No tax return service will be available at the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center for individuals who have not filed their 2021 tax returns.

Get more information about IRS Face-to-Face Saturday help here.

