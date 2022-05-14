SAPD: Driver arrested after fleeing scene of vehicle crash that injured 3 people

SAN ANTONIO – A driver has been arrested after they fled the scene of a vehicle crash that injured three people late Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the access road of Loop 410, at the intersection of Fredericksburg Road.

According to police, the driver of a gray 2007 Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on Fredericksburg Road when it disregarded a red light at the intersection and crashed into a 2018 Ford Edge, carrying three people.

Police said the crash happened on the driver’s side of the vehicle and that the three people inside -- a 56-year-old man and two teens -- suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Mustang fled the scene.

SAPD said they were able to track down the driver of the Ford Mustang at their residence, where they took that person into custody. Their name and age have not been released.

The driver of the Mustang is now charged with failure to stop and render aid. The investigation is ongoing, police said.