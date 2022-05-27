2,500+ blood donations collected since Tuesday for Uvalde school shooting victims, STBTC says

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has seen an outpouring of support for the Uvalde community after a deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has seen an outpouring of support for the Uvalde community after a deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

As of Friday, the STBTC announced more than 2,500 blood donations have been collected since Tuesday. The blood donations received have gone to area hospitals to help treat the shooting victims.

The STBTC currently has an overall four-day blood supply, and the Type-O blood supply resides at three days, which is short of the seven days needed.

STBTC’s donation center is still seeing a full turnout and is booked through Memorial Day weekend. However, the need for blood is expected to continue, especially during the summer months.

“Blood inventories across the nation have been at historically low levels for months. As we begin the summer, blood donations typically decline... because there are no school drives and fewer donors are available due to traveling,” STBTC said in a release.

Ad

Those who are signed up for a donation appointment are encouraged to keep it. If you’re unable to make your appointment, you can call 210-731-5590 to reschedule.

Walk-ins are also welcome this weekend only at the STBTC Donor Pavilion at 6211 IH West and at the community blood drive at Wonderland of the Americas -- the Memorial Fest Blood Drive.

To make an appointment, visit SouthTexasBlood.org or call 210-731-5590.