Parent alert: Law bans popular infant sleep products

SAN ANTONIO – The Safe Sleep for Babies Act, a new law banning two dangerous infant sleep products, goes into effect on June 23, after years of debate, investigations, and nearly 200 reported deaths.

“I’m grateful to our lawmakers for helping us protect babies when the manufacturers won’t,” said Sara Thompson. Her 15-week-old son Alexander died in 2011 while in a Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.

The popular children’s product was on the market for a decade before it was recalled in 2019 after a Consumer Reports investigation revealed as many as 32 deaths tied to the Rock ‘n Play and other infant inclined sleepers. The design of the products, specifically their incline, makes them inherently dangerous for infant sleep.

Last month, President Joe Biden signed the Safe Sleep for Babies Act into law. It officially bans inclined sleepers and crib bumper pads. Combined, they have been linked to nearly 200 reported deaths.

Ad

“This legislation is an absolutely critical step to help parents and caregivers keep their babies out of unsafe sleep environments. People should be able to trust that if infant sleep products are for sale, they’re safe,” said Consumer Reports Safety Advocate Oriene Shin.

Still, there are products marketed for sleep that are not covered by the act and don’t conform to pediatricians’ recommendations for how babies should be put to bed. These products include infant hammocks and in-bed sleepers.

Consumer Reports is urging parents to stop using anything that does not follow best safe sleep practices and should use products covered by federal standards such as cribs, play yards and bassinets.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises that babies should sleep alone on their backs on a firm, flat surface without any soft objects like stuffed animals or loose bedding.

“There is no place on store shelves or online for infant products that fail to align with expert safe sleep guidelines,” said Shin.