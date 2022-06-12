Today: Texas Country Benefit Concert held in Hondo for Uvalde shooting victims

HONDO – UvaldeRadio.net is throwing a Texas Country Benefit Concert on Sunday with ticket revenue going to the Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund, according to a news release.

The goal is to help families impacted by the deadly mass shooting on May 24 that claimed the lives of 21 people -- 19 teachers and two students.

“The Graff 7A Ranch is honored to host this special Uvalde Strong benefit concert featuring several accomplished Texas artists,” said Laura Graff, owner of Graff 7A Ranch. “The citizens of Hondo and the surrounding area are praying for our Uvalde neighbors as they go through this difficult time.”

The event features live music, food, drinks, and farm activities for the whole family.

15 Singers will take the stage in support of the Uvalde community and other headliners for the fundraiser include Kin Faux and Bri Bagwell and The Banned, according to a news release.

“This concert is one of the ways our area can heal and help those who have been affected, said Robert Miguel Rodriguez, UvaldeRadio.net’s owner and program director.

“It was important to us to bring together artists who have walked our streets, played at our venues, shaken our people’s hands, and experienced our town’s uniqueness. I’m grateful it came together this way so we can continue to be there for our fellow Uvaldeans,” said Rodriquez.

The concert takes place today from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are still on sale for general admission.

To learn more about which artists are performing, or to purchase your tickets, click here.

