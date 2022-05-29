Feds considering razing, rebuilding Robb Elementary School, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez says

UVALDE – The federal government may tear down Robb Elementary in Uvalde and build another campus, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said Sunday.

In an interview with KSAT 12 anchor Steve Spriester, the Democratic senator, who represents Uvalde, said that President Biden told him that “we’re going to look to raze that school and build a new one.”

Gutierrez was among politicians who welcomed the president and first lady Jill Biden when they arrived in Air Force One in San Antonio on Sunday morning. Biden did not speak to media on Sunday.

Gutierrez said that Biden also told him that “I’m not going away … I’m going to bring your resources. … We’re looking to get real money for health care.”

Gutierrez also said that he will be moving his field office in Eagle Pass to Uvalde for the next two years to be closer to his constituents.

He said this shooting will be the catalyst for his work at the Legislature moving forward.

He has been very vocal about getting stricter gun laws passed in Texas.

He confronted Gov. Greg Abbott during a news conference the governor was holding on Friday, demanding that Abbott call a special session of the Legislature to address gun control.

Gutierrez also signed a letter along with other Democrats addressed to Abbott demanding the special session.

