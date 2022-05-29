‘They were always there for me’: Former Robb elementary students discuss teachers killed in Uvalde

Josiah and Destiny, former students at Robb Elementary, discuss their relationships with the teachers who were killed in the shooting in an interview with KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Alicia Barrera.

UVALDE – Hundreds of mourners descended on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Sunday to memorialize the 21 victims killed by a gunman last week.

Nineteen students — mostly fourth graders — and two teachers were killed on Tuesday at the school.

As the community grieved, one brother and sister shared their memories with KSAT 12 of the two slain teachers and their emotions after learning the news of the shooting.

Josiah and Destiny were taught by Robb Elementary teachers Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles.

“They were really caring,” said Josiah. “They helped me a lot with my grades. When I was having bad days; they were always there for me, talking to me. They were both there for me.”

“They were nice teachers... they always took up for me,” Destiny said. “It’s sad to know our teachers are resting in heaven.”

Ad

“I know they are in a better place but I’ll never get to see them again. It’s sad. I just wished I could’ve said one more last goodbye,” Josiah said. “You wish you could have been there for them, and you wish this would never happen; it’s just sad that it happened,”

“It was scary. A lot of my friends, their siblings, I know them and they... they just, they passed, it was sad,” said Destiny. “They were nice kids. They were fun to play with. Always smiling.”

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were in Uvalde paying their respects Sunday.

Many families from the Uvalde community and surrounding areas are at the memorial service offering support to the grieving community.

“It does help a little bit. Because I know it’s not just me in pain,” said Josiah.

Ad

Read more about Sunday’s memorial: