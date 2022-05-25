Remembering the victims of the Uvalde elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas – Instead of making summer plans, the families of 19 school children and one teacher at Robb Elementary in Uvalde are making funeral plans.

Their young, innocent lives were ended by an 18-year old gunman with just two days left in the school year during what is now the deadliest elementary school shooting since Sandy Hook.

Before they were victims, they were children, brothers, sisters, and elementary school students.

Here’s what we know about them.

This article will be updated with more information as soon as it is available.

Amerie Jo Garza, 10-year-old 4th grade student

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, is one of the 19 Robb Elementary School students killed in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (Garza family)

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was just finishing her 4th-grade year at Robb Elementary. Her father waited hours for news about her whereabouts after Tuesday’s shooting only to learn that she was among the victims.

Angel Garza, her father, wrote on Facebook: “Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

Ad

Xavier Lopez, 10-year-old 4th-grade student

Xavier Lopez, 10, is one of 19 children killed on May 24, 2022 in the shooting at his Uvalde elementary school. (Lopez family)

The first student to be identified by family as one of the 19 killed on Tuesday is Xavier Lopez. His family said he was in fourth grade.

His mother was with him at the school during an awards ceremony just hours before the shooting, not realizing it would be the last time she would see him.

Eva Mireles, 4th-grade teacher

Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary school was among the victims of the May 24, 2022 school shooting in Uvalde. (Lydia Martinez Delgado)

According to her bio on the school’s employee page, Mireles was married to a Uvalde CISD police officer and had one daughter. She loved her pets and loved running and hiking.

Audrey Garcia, whose daughter was a former student of Eva Mireles, said she was the best teacher her child has ever had.

Garcia’s daughter is diagnosed with Down Syndrome, and Mireles was constantly going the extra mile for her daughter and integrated her into her classroom, she said.

My daughter’s beautiful teacher was the teacher who was killed in Uvalde, TX. Eva (Ms Mireles) taught Gabby in elementary school. She was a beautiful person & dedicated teacher. She believed in Gabby & went above & beyond to teach her as you can see below. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/qMlVoVEUrY — Audrey (@audreymg0928) May 24, 2022

“My niece, Eva Mireles, approximately 17 yr teacher for UCISD along with another teacher and 18 children lost her lives to a senseless tragic shooting. I’m furious that these shooting continue, these children are innocent, rifles should not be easily available to all. This is a my hometown a small community of less then 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially to loved ones. not all the facts have been released yet all we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools and especially the families of all, ” said Lydia Martinez Delgado, aunt of Eva Mireles.

Ad

There are 18 other children and one adult who were killed in the shooting. We will share their stories when their families release the information.

ABC News contributed to the reporting in this story.

Also on KSAT: