San Antonio-area school districts adding officers, safety measures after deadly Uvalde shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The aftermath of a deadly mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school is putting many San Antonio-area school districts on high alert.

Out of an abundance of caution and with the school year nearing its end, districts are increasing their police presence on campuses and are adding to their safety protocols.

The mass shooting, which happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killed 18 children and two adults. Three more people who were injured in the attack are hospitalized in serious condition.

The gunman, identified by law enforcement as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was also killed.

Below are the area school districts that have announced their new policies:

Alamo Heights Independent School District

“We are heartbroken at the news of the tragedy today at Robb Elementary in Uvalde CISD. We send our thoughts and prayers to the entire Uvalde community.

Tomorrow, out of an abundance of caution, we will have a police presence monitoring all of our campuses. Although there are no known threats to any of our schools, this will provide additional support as we complete the final day of school including all the campus activities that are planned. All end of year events will be held as scheduled.

Ad

Thank you for your continued partnership as we close this school year. Please join us as we extend continued thoughts and prayers with Uvalde CISD.”

South San Antonio Independent School District

“Dear SSAISD Community,

We are writing to you in lieu of recent events at Uvalde Consolidated ISD. As our thoughts and prayers go out to the Uvalde community and families, we want to assure you that South San Antonio ISD will remain visible and vigilant as the school year comes to an end. Protecting our students, staff and faculty is a top priority and we will continue to take every and all necessary measures to ensure campus safety everyday. SSAISD wants to reassure that our schools continue to be a secure place for students to feel safe, to learn and to achieve.

The following protocols will be implemented:

● No backpacks will be allowed at any campuses for the next two days. ● Campus accessibility will be limited to parents/guardians with proper identification. ● Additional safety support will be placed at every campus. ● Thursday, May 26 will be a half-day for all students. ○ Elementary School schedule: 12:20 p.m. ○ Middle School schedule: 12:45 p.m. ○ High School and DAEP schedule: 1:10 p.m.

Ad

We ask for your support in the following ways: ● Talk frequently with your children about what they are hearing and seeing at school. ● Discuss with them the seriousness of teasing, bullying, cyber bullying or spreading rumors. ● Encourage them to report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult at school, or to you. If you or your children would like to speak to someone or seek counseling, please contact SSAISD’s Care Zone at (210) 977-7033 or visit southsanisd.net for more information. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the SSAISD Administration and Support Center at (210) 977-7000. Thank you for continuing to choose South San Antonio ISD.”

Edgewood ISD

“EISD mourns and stands with Uvalde CISD. The safety of our students is always a top priority. Additional officers will be assigned to our campuses as we close out the end of the school year.”

Ad

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD

“Dear SCUC ISD Family,

Our hearts go out to the Uvalde community and the victims of the terrible event that took place at Robb Elementary in Uvalde CISD earlier today.

Keeping our students and staff safe in SCUC ISD is the most important duty we have. Please know that we have safety and security protocols in place and that all of our campuses regularly practice our crisis response drills.

We are also fortunate to have a strong partnership with the amazing men and women in our community who serve as law enforcement officers, emergency management leadership, and first responders. They help keep us safe, and we are grateful for their commitment and service. Thank you to the Schertz and Cibolo Police departments who will have an increased patrol presence at our campuses for the remainder of the week.

Our commitment and resolve to school safety remains consistent. Hug your child today. Tell them that you love them. And let them know that you and the important people in their lives are there to keep them safe.

Ad

Sincerely,

Clark C. Ealy, Ph.D.

Superintendent of Schools”

Sabinal ISD

Pleasanton ISD

“Thank you to the Pleasanton Police Department for their increased presence throughout the school district. We appreciate your support. Let’s bring our minds and hearts together to send strength and comfort to the Uvalde community.”

We’ll add more updates about area school districts as they become available.

Also on KSAT: