Uvalde elementary shooting: How to help, where to donate blood

UVALDE, Texas – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in critical need of blood donations following a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school.

This also comes on the heels of a months-long blood supply shortage.

Nineteen students and one teacher were killed in the shooting Tuesday afternoon at Robb Elementary School, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the shooter was also shot and killed and was a student of Uvalde High School.

STBTC sent 15 units of blood to Uvalde via helicopter to be made available at the shooting site and at area hospitals.

They also received a request and sent 10 more units of blood to a Uvalde hospital. But, the center’s supply is running low.

“This tragedy highlights the importance of always having blood available on the shelf and before it’s needed,” STBTC said in a release.

An emergency blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Herby Ham Activity Center in Uvalde.

According to the STBTC, many San Antonio residents waited for hours in line to donate blood Tuesday evening. All of their appointments are booked through Saturday.

However, if you still want to make a donation, the STBTC has opened more appointments for its Memorial Day Drive. You can schedule one here.

If you’re unable to make your appointment, you can call 210-731-5590 to reschedule.

We are incredibly thankful to all of the generous blood donors who have come out today. We are currently experiencing a 2 HOUR wait, and all appts in our donor rooms have been booked through Saturday. We will continue to need help during this week. Here's how 🧵 — South Texas Blood & Tissue (@connectforlife) May 25, 2022

O-negative, the universal blood type, is the most-used blood type in emergencies by first responders. Though, all blood types are needed and will be sent to all area hospitals aiding victims.

If you are capable and willing to donate, you can visit STBTC’s website to find a donation location. You can also schedule an appointment online here.

To donate directly to University Hospital, donations can be scheduled online or by calling 210-358-2812.

If you are looking for ways to help, please consider donating blood. Your donation can help ensure we have supplies immediately available for the victims of this tragic shooting.

Our donor room has availability the rest of the week. Please schedule online: https://t.co/0F2lKDqYzO — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 24, 2022