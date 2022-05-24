Uvalde school shooting: At least 21 killed at Robb Elementary

UVALDE, Texas – An 18-year-old man killed at least 19 students and one teacher at Robb Elementary in Uvalde in what is now Texas’ deadliest mass school shooting, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The shooter was killed by law enforcement officers.

Three victims have been publicly identified by family members as of Tuesday night: Eva Mireles, a 4th-grade teacher, Amerie Jo Garza, 10, and Xavier Lopez, 10.

Uvalde school shooting victims: Amerie Jo Garza, 10; Eva Mireles, a 4th-grade teacher; Xavier Lopez, 10. (KSAT)

Other victims are expected to be identified pending notification of kin.

As of Tuesday night, some families were still waiting to find out whether their child was slain at a community center that is serving as a reunification hub.

We just heard screams inside the civic center. Yet another family hearing the worst news possible pic.twitter.com/bqttzDyhFf — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) May 25, 2022

The shooting

The school — located in a rural town of less than 20,000 about 90 minutes west of San Antonio — was placed on lockdown just before noon on Tuesday, the last week of school. Police confirmed the shooter was dead after 1 p.m. (Find a full timeline of the shooting.)

Sgt. Erick Estrada with DPS told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that law enforcement was initially called to two scenes.

Estrada said the first scene involved the suspect’s grandmother, who the gunman shot at her home. EMS then airlifted her to a local hospital. It’s unclear if she is still alive.

Officers were also called to a crashed truck in a ditch near Robb Elementary after witnesses saw a man walking away from the vehicle holding a long rifle and wearing body armor.

“There was several law enforcement that engaged the suspect, but he was able to make entry into the school, where he did go into several classrooms,” Estrada told Cooper on Tuesday evening.

Officials said the shooter then started making his way through classrooms, where he opened fire and killed at least 19 students and one teacher. The students were mainly third and fourth graders, sources told ABC.

Estrada said another tactical law enforcement agency went inside the school and brought down the suspect, killing him.

The suspect was identified by law enforcement as Salvador Ramos, 18, a student in Uvalde.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez talks about the chaos that ensued inside Robb Elementary.

More on the victims

One of the victims identified in the mass shooting was Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary.

According to her bio on the school’s employee page, Mireles was married to a Uvalde CISD police officer and had one daughter. She loved her pets and loved running and hiking.

Audrey Garcia, whose daughter was a former student of Eva Mireles, said she was the best teacher her child has ever had.

Garcia’s daughter is diagnosed with Down Syndrome, and Mireles was constantly going the extra mile for her daughter and integrated her into her classroom, she said.

Mireles’ aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, issued the following statement:

“My niece, Eva Mireles, approximately 17 yr teacher for UCISD along with another teacher and 18 children lost her lives to a senseless tragic shooting. I’m furious that these shooting continue, these children are innocent, rifles should not be easily available to all. This is a my hometown a small community of less then 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially to loved ones. not all the facts have been released yet all we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools and especially the families of all.”

Eva Mireles (Courtesy: Lydia Martinez Delgado)

The first student to be identified by family as one of the 19 killed on Tuesday is Xavier Lopez. His family said he was in fourth grade.

His mother was with him at the school during an awards ceremony just hours before the shooting, not realizing it would be the last time she would see him.

Xavier Lopez, 10, is one of 19 children killed on May 24, 2022 in the shooting at his Uvalde elementary school. (Lopez family)

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was just finishing her 4th-grade year at Robb Elementary. Her father waited hours for news about her whereabouts after Tuesday’s shooting only to learn that she was among the victims.

Angel Garza, her father, wrote on Facebook: “Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, is one of the 19 Robb Elementary School students killed in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (Garza family)

University Hospital in San Antonio received four patients from the shooting including a 66-year-old woman who is in critical condition, a nine-year-old girl in fair condition, a 10-year-old girl in critical condition and a 10-year-old girl who is in good condition.

Two law enforcement officers were shot but are expected to be OK, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

One of the officers was a Border Patrol agent, the Associated Press reported. There is a Border Patrol checkpoint a few miles south of Uvalde.

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde,” Abbott said. “Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”

WATCH: DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez discusses Uvalde school mass shooting investigation

School canceled for remainder of year

During a news conference, Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell said grief counseling would be available for students, staff, parents and community members starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the civic center.

“My heart is broken today,” Harrell told members of the media.

Harrell said the school year is done for the year, and all district activities are canceled. He said the district would release more information about graduations at a later date.

WATCH: Officials hold news conference to give update on Uvalde school shooting

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The San Antonio Police Department sent resources to the school and is standing by to assist as further needed, Police Chief William McManus said.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said the county was also sending help to the grief-stricken community.

“It is with profound grief and broken hearts that we learn about the news coming our way this afternoon. We stand united with the community in Uvalde and offer our assistance. We also mourn with them over the lives of those children and adults lost to violence. Bexar County is sending personnel and material from the Office of Emergency Management, the Medical Examiner’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, and University Hospital to support the ongoing operation,” Wolff said.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city is also sending help to Uvalde and offered his condolences.

“Uvalde is experiencing the sickening aftermath of a horrific mass shooting. At least 14 children and a teacher are gone. Pray for the lost, their families, and Uvalde. San Antonio has sent mass casualty resources to the region and will do all we can to help our neighbors heal,” he said.

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

