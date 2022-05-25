Photos show heartbreaking scene in Uvalde after tragic school shooting

UVALDE, Texas – An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on Tuesday, killing at least 19 children before he was killed by law enforcement.
The death toll also included two adults and, Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two was a teacher.
Hours after the attack, families were still awaiting word on their children.
The Associated Press said the assault was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.
Here’s a look at the heartbreaking scene in photos after the tragedy occurred.
