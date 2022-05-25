Photos show heartbreaking scene in Uvalde after tragic school shooting

(Dario Lopez-Mills, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People wait outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing multiple people. Gov. Greg Abbott says the gunman entered the school in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

UVALDE, Texas – An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on Tuesday, killing at least 19 children before he was killed by law enforcement.

The death toll also included two adults and, Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two was a teacher.

Hours after the attack, families were still awaiting word on their children.

The Associated Press said the assault was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

Here’s a look at the heartbreaking scene in photos after the tragedy occurred.

People react outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A policeman talks to people asking for information outside of the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at the Texas elementary school, killing multiple people. Gov. Greg Abbott says the gunman entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle. AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People react outside the Ssgt. Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, where students were transported from Robb Elementary School after a mass shooting on May 24, 2022. (Reuters/Marco Bello)

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

