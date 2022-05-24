What we know about the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children, 2 adults

SAN ANTONIO – The last week of classes at Robb Elementary School ended in terror when a gunman opened fire, killing 21 people on Tuesday.

Only two victims were identified Tuesday night — Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher and Xavier Lopez, a 10-year-old boy.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified the shooter as Salvador Ramos, 18. Ramos, who was a student in Uvalde, was killed by law enforcement as officers moved in. Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Details about the shooting are still being released as the investigation continues.

As of 11 p.m., here’s what we know about the shooting.

Shots rang out before noon at Robb elementary

At 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, the elementary announced on social media that the school was on lockdown.

At 12:17 p.m., the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District confirmed that there was an active shooter situation taking place.

DPS Sgt. Erick Estrada said law enforcement were called to two scenes: a home where the suspect’s grandmother was shot, and to the school where witnesses said they saw a man walking from a wrecked truck carrying a long gun and wearing body armor.

Video shows the crashed truck of Robb Elementary School shooter Salvador Ramos in Uvalde..

The Uvalde Memorial Hospital said that they received 13 children via ambulance or bus for treatment. Two victims died upon arrival at UMH. As of now, it is unclear how many victims taken to UMH were among those who died.

The victims include 19 children and 2 adults who were killed.

Three victims have been identified so far— Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary, Amerie Jo Garza, 10, and Xavier Lopez, 10.

University Hospital in San Antonio received four patients from the shooting including a 66-year-old woman who is in critical condition, a nine-year-old girl in fair condition, a 10-year-old girl in critical condition and a 10-year-old girl who is in good condition.

Two law enforcement officers were also injured, but they are expected to be OK, Abbott said.

Uninjured students were taken to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center, where they were later reunited with their parents.

A gunman shot and killed 14 students and one teacher at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (KSAT)

Two victims identified

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, only two victims have been identified.

The first was Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher at the school.

“My niece, Eva Mireles, approximately 17-year teacher for UCISD along with another teacher and 18 children lost her lives to a senseless tragic shooting,” aunt Lydia Martinez Delgado said in a statement. “I’m furious that these shooting continue, these children are innocent, rifles should not be easily available to all. This is my hometown a small community of less than 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially to loved ones. Not all the facts have been released yet all we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools and especially the families of all.”

The second is Xavier Lopez, a 10-year-old boy. His cousin told ABC News that Xavier’s mom was at his awards ceremony 1-2 hours prior to the shooting, not knowing it would be the last time she was seeing him.

Eva Mireles, a 4th-grade teacher, and Xavier Lopez, a 10-year-old student, were killed by a shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. (KSAT/ABC (Images provided by family members))

Teen shooter was a high school student

Salvador Ramos, 18, shot and killed at least 14 students and one teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before he was shot and killed by police on May 24, 2022. (Texas DPS)

The alleged shooter, Ramos, lived in Uvalde and was a student at Uvalde High School.

Abbott said the shooter drove to the school and entered the campus with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said.

An Instagram page possibly tied to the shooter contained images of him holding a magazine or a rifle.

Abbott, Wolff, Nirenberg, Cornyn release statements

After the governor confirmed details about the shooting, he released a statement expressing his condolences.

This is the email his office sent to members of the media.

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.” Gov. Greg Abbott

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg also spoke out about the “profound grief” in South Texas.

“It is with profound grief and broken hearts that we learn about the news coming our way this afternoon,” Wolff said. “We stand united with the community in Uvalde and offer our assistance. We also mourn with them over the lives of those children and adults lost to violence. Bexar County is sending personnel and material from the Office of Emergency Management, the Medical Examiner’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, and University Hospital to support the ongoing operation.”

Nirenberg called it “sickening” and asked people to pray for the families affected by the “horrific mass shooting.”

Uvalde is experiencing the sickening aftermath of a horrific mass shooting. At least 14 children and a teacher are gone. Pray for the lost, their families, and Uvalde.



Other state and local leaders released statements in response to the shooting — you can read those here.

School was slated to end on Thursday

The shooting occurred during the last week of school for students and teachers in UCISD.

Thursday was expected to be the last day of school, and the high school graduation was slated for Friday.

As of now, all district and campus activities, after-school programs and events are canceled, the district said.

The elementary school has an enrollment of just under 600 students and included second through fourth grades.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people.

SAPD sends resources to Uvalde

The San Antonio Police Department said it sent resources to the school and is standing by to assist as further needed.

“SAPD has sent resources to include EAGLE, Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) and SWAT to the active shooter situation that occurred earlier in Uvalde...,” a tweet stated.

SAPD offered its condolences to the Uvalde community.

How to help the community of Uvalde

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in critical need of blood donations following the shooting. This also comes on the heels of a months-long blood supply shortage.

STBTC confirmed to KSAT that it sent over at least 25 units to victims at Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

Six hundred blood donors gave blood at STBTC on Tuesday and appointments are full through Saturday.

O-negative, the universal blood type, is the most-used blood type in emergencies by first responders. Though, all blood types are needed and will be sent to all area hospitals aiding victims.

If you are capable and willing to donate, you can visit STBTC’s website to find a donation location. You can also schedule an appointment online here.

This is the deadliest public school shooting in Texas history

It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area.

