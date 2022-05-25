How to donate to the official funds that help Uvalde school shooting victims

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UVALDE, Texas – In the wake of the horrific school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in Uvalde on Tuesday, people are wondering how they can help.

Unfortunately, there are already scams associated with the tragedy so people are urged to be careful when sending money to any cause.

In addition to giving blood, people can also donate to the official funds set up to help the families of the school shooting victims.

First State Bank of Uvalde

Uvalde city leaders and the fellow community helped organize one of the funds.

“We’re going to pick somebody to administer that fund so that 100% of this money goes to these families,” Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said on Wednesday.

The account is set up at First State Bank of Uvalde.

Donations are accepted at any branch location

Make checks payable to “Robb School Memorial Fund”

Checks can also be mailed to: 200 E. Nopal St., Uvalde, TX 78801

For Zelle donations, send to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com

Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities is providing emergency financial assistance for family members who need to travel to Uvalde. All services provided to those affected by the school shooting are free. You can donate to Catholic Charities efforts online.

San Antonio Area Foundation

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales announced his office is working with the San Antonio Area Foundation to establish two funds that would turn over 100% of the proceeds to families directly impacted by the shooting or provide long-term assistance to the Uvalde community. Donations may be made online here.

H-E-B fund

H-E-B shoppers can donate to the company’s Spirit of Giving Fund by making monetary donations in-store at the register for $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100 or at checkout for curbside and home delivery orders.

Additional donations to support the fund can be made at heb.com/donate.

All donations collected will benefit the victims and families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, H-E-B said in a press release.

