‘Absolutely devastating’: State, local leaders react to deadly mass shooting at Uvalde elementary school

UVALDE, Texas – Fourteen children and a teacher are dead and others injured after the unthinkable happened at a Uvalde elementary school — an 18-year-old gunman opened fire.

That gunman was identified by Texas Governor Greg Abbott as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. He was reportedly shot and killed by law enforcement.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School was the deadliest at a U.S. grade school since the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost 10 years ago, according to the Associated Press.

Many San Antonio and Texas leaders have since spoken out about the shooting, sending thoughts and prayers to the victims. Others are pushing for lawmakers to act on gun legislation.

Below are their statements:

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued this statement on the Uvalde elementary shooting:

Uvalde is experiencing the sickening aftermath of a horrific mass shooting. At least 14 children and a teacher are gone.... Posted by Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Bexar County Judge Wolff’s statement about Uvalde shooting:

“It is with profound grief and broken hearts that we learn about the news coming our way this afternoon. We stand united with the community in Uvalde and offer our assistance. We also mourn with them over the lives of those children and adults lost to violence. Bexar County is sending personnel and material from the Office of Emergency Management, the Medical Examiner’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, and University Hospital to support the ongoing operation.”

Gov. Abbott’s statement about Uvalde shooting:

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”

U.S. Senator John Cornyn’s (R-TX) statement about Uvalde shooting:

“The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is every parent and teacher’s worst nightmare. No parent, child, or teacher should ever have to wonder whether it’s safe to go to school.”

“This is an excruciatingly difficult time for the tight-knit Uvalde community and for all Texans as we mourn this terrible tragedy. My heart goes out to those in the hospital receiving care and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives. As a parent, the pain they must be feeling is unimaginable.”

“I am in touch with local officials in Uvalde and will continue to monitor the situation. I’m grateful to law enforcement and everyone who worked to stop the shooter and to the medical staff working now to prevent further loss of life.”

Former S.A. Mayor and United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro’s statement about Uvalde shooting:

Fourteen CHILDREN dead. Absolutely devastating.



My heart goes out to the Uvalde community. This is not normal or inevitable. Children and parents should NEVER be accustomed to this violence.



We must, MUST act on gun legislation. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) May 24, 2022

Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda’s statement on the Uvalde mass shooting:

“Our hearts are broken, lives have been shattered. Today’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is shocking proof that the unthinkable is not impossible. The people of San Antonio stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Uvalde. We mourn, deeply, the loss of so many innocent children’s lives, and ask - what will it take to keep our children safe?

Such an unmeasurable loss must bring communities together to find solutions so that tragedies like this never happen again.”

