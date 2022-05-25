Grief counselors available in Uvalde on Wednesday following elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas – People in Uvalde will have the chance to speak to grief counselors on Wednesday following the mass school shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary on Tuesday afternoon.

Counselors will meet with teachers, staff and the public at the Willie De Leon Civic Center, located in the 300 block of East Main Street.

Doors will open first for teachers and staff beginning at 8 a.m. and then will be made available for the public starting at 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary, killing at least 19 children before he was finally killed by law enforcement.

The death toll also included two adults and Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two was a teacher.

Hours after the attack, families were still awaiting word on their children.

Ad

According to the Associated Press, the shooting was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

Also on KSAT: