Funeral arrangements for Uvalde elementary school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas – Remembering the victims of the Uvalde elementary school shooting
Here is the latest information on visitations, funerals and memorials for the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.
Please note that the information is subject to change.
Nevaeh Bravo, 10
Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo
May 31 and June 1: Visitation from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home.
June 2: Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Jackie Cazares, 9
Jacklyn “Jackie” Cazares
June 2: Visitation from 2-9 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.
June 3: Funeral Mass 2pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Makenna Lee Elrod, 10
Makenna Lee Elrod
June 3: Visitation from 2-9 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.
June 4: Funeral service at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Jose Flores Jr., 10
Jose Flores Jr.
May 31: Visitation from 2:30-10 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home.
June 1: Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Eliahna ‘Ellie’ Garcia, 9
Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia
June 5: Visitation from 2-9 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.
June 6: Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Irma Garcia, fourth-grade teacher
Irma Garcia
May 31: Visitation begins at 3 p.m. followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.
June 1: Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Note: Services for Garcia’s husband, Jose Antonio Garcia, will be held at the same time.
Amerie Jo Garza, 10
Amerie Jo Garza
May 30: Visitation from 12-9 p.m. Rosary at 7 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home.
May 31: Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Uziyah Garcia, 10
Uziyah Garcia
No services have been scheduled as of this posting. Gutierrez Funeral Chapels in San Angelo will be handling arrangements.
Xavier Lopez, 10
Xavier Lopez
June 6: Visitation at 3 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.
June 7: Funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10
Jayce Carmelo Luevanos
June 1: Visitation from 2-9 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home.
June 2: Visitation from 12-9 pm. at Hillcrest Funeral Home.
June 3: Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Tess Mata, 10
Tess Mata
June 12: Visitation at 3 p.m. followed by Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.
June 13: Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Maranda Mathis, 11
Maranda Mathis
June 2: Funeral service at 2 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.
Eva Mireles, fourth-grade teacher
Eva Mireles
June 9: Visitation will be held from 3-9 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.
June 10: Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Alithia Ramirez, 10
Alithia Ramirez
June 4: Visitation from 2-9 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.
June 5: Funeral service at 3 p.m. at First Baptist. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Annabell Rodriguez, 10
Annabell Rodriguez
June 7: Visitation from 12-9 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.
June 8: Funeral service at 12 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Maite Rodriguez
Maite Rodriguez
May 30: Visitation from 2-9 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary
May 31: Visitation from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary. Funeral service at 7 p.m.
Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, 10
Alexandria Aniyah Rubio
June 10: Visitation from 3-9 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.
June 11: Funeral service at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Layla Salazar, 10
Layla Salazar
June 15: Visitation begins at 2 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.
June 16: Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery
Jaliah Nicole Silguero, 10
Jaliah Nicole Silguero
June 1: Visitation from 2-9 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home
June 2: Visitation from 12-9 pm. at Hillcrest Funeral Home
June 3: Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest cemetery.
Eliahana Cruz Torres
Eliahana Torres
June 1: Visitation from 2-9 pm. followed by a prayer service at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.
June 2: Funeral service at 11 a.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary. Interment at Hillcrest.
Rojelio Torres, 10
Rojelio Torres
June 3: Visitation from 3-9 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.
June 4: Funeral service at 10 a.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental crisis or is in need of emotional help, here are some resources from University Health that may offer help:
