Funeral arrangements for Uvalde elementary school shooting victims

UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 29: Memorials for the victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting are displayed at City of Uvalde Town Square on May 29, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two adults were killed on May 24th during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School after man entered the school through an unlocked door and barricaded himself in a classroom where the victims were located. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

UVALDE, Texas – Remembering the victims of the Uvalde elementary school shooting

Here is the latest information on visitations, funerals and memorials for the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Please note that the information is subject to change.

Nevaeh Bravo, 10

Nevaeh Bravo, 10, was among the students who were shot and killed during a violent massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo

May 31 and June 1: Visitation from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home.

June 2: Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Jackie Cazares, 9

Jackie Cazares, 10, was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (KSAT)

Jacklyn “Jackie” Cazares

June 2: Visitation from 2-9 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.

June 3: Funeral Mass 2pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

10-year-old Makenna Lee Elrod who was killed in Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Makenna Lee Elrod

June 3: Visitation from 2-9 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.

June 4: Funeral service at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Ad

Jose Flores Jr., 10

Photos of Robb Elementary School victim Jose Flores Jr., 10 (Jose Flores Sr.)

Jose Flores Jr.

May 31: Visitation from 2:30-10 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home.

June 1: Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Eliahna ‘Ellie’ Garcia, 9

Ellie Garcia was one of 19 students from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde killed on May 24, 2022 during a mass shooting. (KSAT)

Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia

June 5: Visitation from 2-9 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.

June 6: Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Irma Garcia, fourth-grade teacher

Irma Garcia. (UCISD)

Irma Garcia

May 31: Visitation begins at 3 p.m. followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.

June 1: Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Note: Services for Garcia’s husband, Jose Antonio Garcia, will be held at the same time.

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Amerie Garza, 10 (NBC)

Amerie Jo Garza

May 30: Visitation from 12-9 p.m. Rosary at 7 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home.

May 31: Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Uziyah Garcia, 10

This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP) (Manny Renfro)

Uziyah Garcia

No services have been scheduled as of this posting. Gutierrez Funeral Chapels in San Angelo will be handling arrangements.

Ad

Xavier Lopez, 10

Xavier Lopez, 10, is one of 19 children killed on May 24, 2022 in the shooting at his Uvalde elementary school. (Lopez family)

Xavier Lopez

June 6: Visitation at 3 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.

June 7: Funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, killed in the Texas elementary school shooting (Luevanos family)

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos

June 1: Visitation from 2-9 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home.

June 2: Visitation from 12-9 pm. at Hillcrest Funeral Home.

June 3: Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Tess Mata, 10

Tess Mata, 10, was killed in the Uvalde school shooting at Robb Elementary. (KSAT)

Tess Mata

June 12: Visitation at 3 p.m. followed by Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.

June 13: Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Maranda Mathis, 11

Maranda Mathis, 11, was a 4th-grade student at Robb Elementary. She died in the mass shooting at the school on May 24, 2022. (Mathis family)

Maranda Mathis

June 2: Funeral service at 2 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.

Eva Mireles, fourth-grade teacher

Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary school was among the victims of the May 24, 2022 school shooting in Uvalde. (Lydia Martinez Delgado)

Eva Mireles

June 9: Visitation will be held from 3-9 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.

June 10: Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Alithia Ramirez, 10

Alithia Ramirez, 10, was one of the victims of Uvalde's Robb Elementary School shooting. (Ryan Ramirez)

Alithia Ramirez

June 4: Visitation from 2-9 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.

Ad

June 5: Funeral service at 3 p.m. at First Baptist. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Annabell Rodriguez, 10

Annabelle Rodriguez, 10, was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (KSAT)

Annabell Rodriguez

June 7: Visitation from 12-9 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.

June 8: Funeral service at 12 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Maite Rodriguez

Maite Rodriguez died during the Texas school massacre. (.)

Maite Rodriguez

May 30: Visitation from 2-9 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary

May 31: Visitation from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary. Funeral service at 7 p.m.

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, 10

Courtesy: Felix and Kimberly Rubio Undated family photos of Lexi Rubio, who was killed in Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (Rubio family)

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio

June 10: Visitation from 3-9 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.

June 11: Funeral service at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Layla Salazar, 10

In this image provided by Vincent Salazar, Layla Salazar poses with her first place ribbons from field day at her school, Robb Elementary School. Layla was one of the 19 children and their two teachers who were gunned down behind a barricaded door at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Vincent Salazar via AP)

Layla Salazar

June 15: Visitation begins at 2 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.

June 16: Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery

Jaliah Nicole Silguero, 10

Jaliah Nicole Silguero, 10, died in the Texas elementary school shooting (Silguero family)

Jaliah Nicole Silguero

June 1: Visitation from 2-9 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home

Ad

June 2: Visitation from 12-9 pm. at Hillcrest Funeral Home

June 3: Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment at Hillcrest cemetery.

Eliahana Cruz Torres

Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of 19 children and 2 adults killed in Uvalde at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022. (Torres family)

Eliahana Torres

June 1: Visitation from 2-9 pm. followed by a prayer service at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.

June 2: Funeral service at 11 a.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary. Interment at Hillcrest.

Rojelio Torres, 10

Rojelio Torres, 10, was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (Torres family)

Rojelio Torres

Visitation for Rojelio will be held on Friday June 3, 2022 at Rushing Estes Knowles, from 3:00PM – 9:00PM with a Prayer Service to be held at 4:00PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Rushing Estes Knowles on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 10:00AM with Pastor Jaime Cabralez officiating.

June 3: Visitation from 3-9 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary.

June 4: Funeral service at 10 a.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental crisis or is in need of emotional help, here are some resources from University Health that may offer help:

Ad

Also on KSAT:

Hear from Uvalde students, families about victims, emotions and what needs to change

‘It was awful:’ Uvalde’s only pediatrician faces horror treating Robb Elementary shooting victims in the hospital

A dad’s anguish outside Texas school while shooting unfolded

President Biden, first lady visit Uvalde Sunday to provide comfort, pay respects