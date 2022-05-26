President Biden, first lady to visit Uvalde on Sunday to pay respects

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday's shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde on Sunday “to grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting,” the White House said Thursday afternoon.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would meet with the community and religious leaders and victims’ families.

There were no immediate details on what time and how long the president and first lady will spend in the grief-stricken Hill Country community that lost 19 students and two teachers from Robb Elementary.

The visit will come less than two weeks when the Bidens traveled to Buffalo on May 17 to mourn with grieving families who lost loved ones in a mass shooting at a supermarket. Ten people, all of them Black, were gunned down by a man who espoused the racist “replacement theory.”

Biden’s reaction to the shooting in Texas has been searing, as he refocuses his presidency on one of the greatest political challenges of his career — the long fight for gun control.

“Where’s the backbone, where’s the courage to stand up to a very powerful lobby?” Biden said Wednesday as he called for Congress to pass new laws. ”When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”

But if Thursday is any indication, Republicans don’t plan to budge. An attempt by Democrats to respond to the two recent mass shootings failed in the Senate as Republicans blocked a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened debate on difficult questions surrounding hate crimes and gun safety.

