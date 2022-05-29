‘Some people shouldn’t have guns’: 11-year-old who attended Robb Elementary School says ‘we need new rules’

Alina Borrego, who lost a friend in the Robb Elementary School shooting, told KSAT anchor Steve Spriester that stricter gun control laws need to be passed or “it’s gonna happen again and again.”

UVALDE, Texas – An 11-year-old Uvalde girl who lost a friend in the Robb Elementary School shooting said that unless stricter gun controls are passed, school shootings are “gonna happen again and again.”

Alina Borrego was carrying a sign at the memorial site in downtown Uvalde that read, “I want to live. I want to study. I want to be a dentist. Don’t kill me!”

Alina told KSAT anchor Steve Spriester that he was carrying the sign to let people know “that something is wrong. We need some some new rules in our school. Anyone can get in and do it again, each year, each year, again and again.”

The former Robb Elementary student said that she knew 10-year-old Jacklyn Cazares, one of the 19 students killed in Tuesday’s shooting.

“Immediately shocked. I didn’t believe it until her mom was the one who posted it on Facebook, and it was unbelievable. I really didn’t know what to do. And I just started crying,” Alina said about her reaction to learning that her friend had died.

“She was nice, kind, a lot of good humor. Always had a smile. She would never let someone down. She was always a nice person,” Alina said.

When Steve asked Alina what she wanted people to know about Uvalde after the shooting, she replied, “If we want the (community) to heal we need some new rules. Cuz, if we don’t change nothing, it’s gonna be the same and it’s gonna happen again and again. Some people shouldn’t have guns or weapons, you know. Some people that have the wrong mentality shouldn’t have some.”

