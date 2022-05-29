IN PHOTOS: President Biden, first lady offer comfort to Uvalde community in wake of deadly shooting

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School as they pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Ulvade, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

UVALDE, Texas – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden briefly stopped in San Antonio before visiting the grief-stricken community of Uvalde to pay their respects after a deadly shooting claimed the lives of 21 people.

Their visit comes five days after an 18-year-old gunman made his way into Robb Elementary School Tuesday and opened fire with an AR-style weapon, claiming the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

The Bidens were greeted by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg before arriving in Uvalde, where they were met by Gov. Greg Abbott, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and Texas Congressional District 23 Rep. Tony Gonzales, among others.

The pair also visited a memorial site honoring the shooting victims, which had 21 white crosses -- one for each of the victims killed.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden added a bouquet of white flowers to a pile in front of the Robb Elementary School sign. She was also seen touching some of the victim photos as they paid their respects.

These videos and images from KSAT, the Associated Press and Getty Images captured the Bidens’ visit to Uvalde and how a community gripped by grief came together:

The Light of the World Choir performed in Uvalde at the memorial site honoring the victims of the mass shooting.

The President and First Lady arrived at Garner Field.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to the 19 children and two teachers killed.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden pay respects at the memorial site for the Robb Elementary Shooting victims in Uvalde. (The Associated Press)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with principal Mandy Gutierrez and superintendent Hal Harrell as they visit Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Ulvade, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg as they arrive at JASA-Kelly Airfield before visiting Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 29: Memorials for the victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting are displayed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on May 29, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two adults were killed on May 24th during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School after man entered the school through an unlocked door and barricaded himself in a classroom where the victims were located. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022. - The President and First Lady are in Uvalde to pay their respects following a school shooting. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

These images show flowers, memorials, candles and photos set up in Uvalde that honor the victims of the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. (KSAT)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spoke with Hal Harrell, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District superintendent, and Mandy Gutierrez, principal at Robb Elementary School. (Reuters/Marco Bello)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden comfort principal Mandy Gutierrez as superintendent Hal Harrell stands next, at the memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in this week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as they try to offer comfort to a city gripped by grief and anger after a school shooting, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

