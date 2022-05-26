Daughter of St. Mary’s University student among 19 children killed in Uvalde elementary school shooting

Undated family photo of Lexi Rubio, who was killed in Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – The daughter of a St. Mary’s University student is among the 19 children who were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, according to the university’s Vice President Tim Bessler.

Kimberly Mata-Rubio lost her daughter, Alexandria, on Tuesday after an 18-year-old gunman entered the school and opened fire, killing 19 students and two teachers.

The shooting has been deemed the deadliest elementary school shooting since Sandy Hook.

Mata-Rubio is a senior history major at SMU and she lives in Uvalde with her children and her husband, according to the university.

“Please keep Kimberly, her family and the Uvalde community in your prayers as they grieve for Lexi and the others whose lives were lost. We also know that a tragedy within our St. Mary’s family is felt by many of us. We are here to help you,” SMU said in a statement.

Ad

A prayer service will be held in Assumption Chapel at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 for the shooting victims and to aid families and friends of the Uvalde community.

The university said its School of Law is also holding a community conversation at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 “to discuss the impact of the Uvalde massacre and vocalize how, as a community, we can best advocate for the prevention of gun violence.”

St. Mary’s students in need of emotional support can contact the Student Counseling Center at 210-436-3135 or University Ministry at 210-436-3213. Employees who need support can contact the Employee Assistance Program at 1-888-238-6232.

Also on KSAT: